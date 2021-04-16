Big Cass Talks Recovery, DDP, & Possible Return To WWE

Big Cass, now known as CazXL, recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the discussion, Cass talked about his recovery from alcohol addiction, time spent with Diamond Dallas Page, and his future in wrestling.

Cass opened up about the seriousness of his addition.

“It became a matter of life and death,” he said. “I had a few more seizures after the one in Philadelphia. It got to the point where I knew I was going to die. If I keep going down this path I’m gonna die. There was a point where maybe I didn’t even care about that, but for some reason at that point in time I did care. I was like I can’t die, I’ve got to do something about this. I could have easily given up, but some instinctual thing told me to keep going. The hardest thing to do is to reach out for help.”

He also spent some time discussing how DDP helped him on his road to recovery. He also revealed that he’s currently in a relationship with Page’s daughter, Lexy Nair.

“He helped a lot. He was one of the first people to give me a platform and encourage me to share what I was going through. If I didn’t do that then people can’t relate to it. That was a big first step was me admitting it. I think I admitted it in a promo backstage after I wrestled Jon Moxley. But the video that DDPY put out really got the word out to what I was going through. And it was through Dallas that I met my girlfriend [Lexy Nair, daughter of Dallas Page and AEW Backstage reporter].”

Big Cass On His Future In Wrestling

Cass has wrestled on a couple of shows for Lariato Pro, Doc Gallows’ promotion. He’s hopeful to sign on with a notable promotion now that he’s returned to the ring. When asked about possibly wrestling for AEW, here is what he had to say:

“I would love to go to AEW. I’d love to go back to WWE, go to AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, Ring of Honor, wherever. Those conversations with Gallows and Anderson have happened and it’s something I would love to do. But one day at a time is the way I take it, I don’t want to look too far into the future. If a phone call comes tonight that’s great, if it doesn’t come for another 3 – 4 months or a year, that’s fine too. I’m open to go anywhere and to have fun, and to make a name for myself.”

Cass was also asked if he thinks a return to WWE is possible for him.

“I do. I think with time and earning people’s trust, just as I have earned my family and friend’s trust. People have to see you doing well over a certain period of time.”

The full interview can be viewed in the player below: