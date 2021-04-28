Complete Episode List For Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Released

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 will begin airing on Thursday May 6th, 2021. The first episode will be on the life and career of Brian Pillman. A complete episode listing for the show’s 3rd season is now available.

Topics to be covered by Dark Side of the Ring Season 3:

Brian Pillman (Premiere episode, May 6th)

Nick Gage

Collision in Korea (1995 WCW/NJPW event in North Korea)

Ultimate Warrior

Grizzly Smith

Dynamite Kid

Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam

The Steroid Trials (Vince McMahon’s 1994 trial)

FMW

The Plane Ride From Hell (Infamous WWE flight back from European tour in 2002)

Luna Vachon

XPW

Chris Kanyon

“With this epic, 14-episode season, we’ve had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives,” “Dark Side of the Ring” executive producers & co-creatorsJason Eisener and Evan Husney said in a statement to TheWrap. “We’re excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past, to contemporary snapshots from wrestling’s underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas.”

Chris Jericho will serve as narrator once again for the series as he did in season 2.