Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 Premieres May 6th (Trailer)

Dark Side of the Ring season three is set to premiere in just over a month.
Vice TV’s hit series about the seedy underbelly of the pro wrestling industry returns for a third season on Thursday, May 6th at 9pm (EST).
Vice has released the official trailer the 14-episode season.
Topics shown in the trailer include Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collision In Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid.
According to Dark Side Executive Producer & co-creator Evan Husney, the season premiere focusing on Brian Pillman’s story will be a 2-hour special.
Dark Side Of the Ring Season 3 Topics
The updated list of confirmed topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 is below:
- Brian Pillman (Season Premiere)
- FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling)
- XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling)
- Nick Gage
- WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea 1995
- The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith, Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin & Jake “The Snake” Roberts)
- Ion Croitoru (a.k.a. Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K-9)
- Chris Kanyon
- Dynamite Kid
- The Plane Ride From Hell
- The Ultimate Warrior