Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 Premieres May 6th (Trailer)

Dark Side of the Ring season three is set to premiere in just over a month.

Vice TV’s hit series about the seedy underbelly of the pro wrestling industry returns for a third season on Thursday, May 6th at 9pm (EST).

Vice has released the official trailer the 14-episode season.

- Advertisement -

Topics shown in the trailer include Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collision In Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid.

According to Dark Side Executive Producer & co-creator Evan Husney, the season premiere focusing on Brian Pillman’s story will be a 2-hour special.

Extremely excited to unveil these new eps of @DarkSideOfRing – see y'all May 6 on @vicetv for the 2-hour premiere on Brian f'n Pillman. https://t.co/Yny8srWQWM — Evan Husney (@evanhusney) April 8, 2021

Dark Side Of the Ring Season 3 Topics

The updated list of confirmed topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 is below: