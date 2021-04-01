Edge On His Reaction To Christian Joining AEW

The AEW signing of Christian is a bittersweet deal for WWE fans. They will get to see him competing in many exciting matches on his new promotion but it also means that we will likely never see him having a reunion with Edge.

During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, the Rated R Superstar talked about a number of things and also opened up about his best friend’s decision.

Edge claimed that he is not bummed by the former world champion’s call because he wants Christian to be happy and get the respect he deserves:

- Advertisement -

“You know, I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy, and I want him to get the respect that he deserves.

Because I’d like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. Because if you ask anyone within our industry, he’s one of the names where people go, ‘Man, that dude.’”

The ultimate opportunist continued by saying that he wants his best friend to be able to go out on his own terms instead of being told by someone else that he was done with wrestling:

“I just want him to be wherever he’s going to get that respect. Because whatever the initials are, he’s my best friend. I want him to be happy, and I want him to be able to do hopefully what I get to do, which is go out on your own terms,

And see this thing through properly instead of just like, ‘You’re done.’ ‘Wait, what? I’m what?’ We’ve both been in that scenario. So I just want him to go wherever that’s gonna be.”

Edge also mentioned how they were a tag team only for two years during the Attitude Era and they have been singles competitors for way longer than that.