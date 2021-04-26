Injury Update On Randy Orton

Randy Orton wrestled Matt Riddle in a singles match on last week’s episode of Raw after WWE changed its plans as Orton had been advertised to wrestle Braun Strowman on this show.

After the match, there had been a lot of speculation about Orton’s status as he suffered some sort of right shoulder injury during it. The injury appeared to happen when he hit a standard powerslam on Riddle.

On the broadcast, Corey Graves and the rest of the announcers picked up on an apparent injury. Orton continued to work the match and did use his right arm.

Fightful Select reports that Orton suffered a deep bruise around his shoulder area and was noted that at least initially there did not seem to be any major damage.

Thus, it appears he won’t be on the shelf for a long period of time. As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on whether that has changed. WWE has yet to announce him for Monday Night Raw, but it will be interesting to see whether he appears.

It’s believed that the feud with Riddle will continue. Fans may know that Orton has had a history of shoulder problems from when he was younger as it started in 2002 after making his Raw debut. At the time, it put him out of action for several months. At various times throughout his career, he has dealt with other shoulder issues.

Orton does a pre-match workout to help increase strength in his shoulders before he goes out and performs.