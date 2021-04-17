Mike Bennett Says AEW ‘Never Reached Out’ after WWE Release

ROH star and former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently spoke to The Shining Wizards Podcast. The former WWE 24/7 Champion discussed a number of topics during the interview, including his release from WWE and subsequent lack of contact from All Elite Wrestling.

“You know, they didn’t reach out to me,” Bennett began, talking about AEW. “Wrestling is very like ‘brother, brother.’ You talk to some people, you put out feelers. Everything was always put out there, but nothing was ever like attacked.”

“I think always in my head, with Taven, it was always Ring of Honor” Bennett continued. ” I never really wanted to go anywhere else. You obviously, if you’re a businessman, and a smart businessman, you put everything out to everybody because you never want to put all your eggs in one basket.”

“But you know, when I got fired, one of the first people to reach out to me was Delirious” Bennett added. “He just sent me a winky emoji on Twitter. It was just one of those ‘Hey I got ya,” you know?’ That always meant a lot to me because Delirious took over the book when I first started in ROH.”

“We have always had a very good relationship, and it’s always meant a lot to me” the former WWE Superstar noted. “So when I got that, it was just kind of like ‘I got you pal.’ It was one of these things where I was going to put out these feelers, but I know where I’m going and I know where I want to go. So it wasn’t really like attacking anything head on.”

