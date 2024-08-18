Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara Win ROH World Tag Team Titles On 8/17 Collision

The ROH World Tag Team Championships found new owners this week as Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara now hold the gold. The pair captured the title from The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) during the latest episode of AEW Collision with Guevara delivering a Swanton Bomb on Bennett, allowing Rhodes to secure the pinfall.

The match saw plenty of action in and out of the ring. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, Tomohiro Ishii, Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona all ran in, sparking a brawl on the outside. Of this group, only Strong directly influenced the match by hitting Rhodes with a running kick.

This victory marks the first ROH Tag Team Championship reign for both Guevara and Rhodes and makes the latter a double champion. Rhodes is also currently one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside The Von Erichs.

The Undisputed Kingdom’s reign as champions lasted 234 days and began at Dynamite: New Year’s Smash in December 2023. The pair won the titles as The Devil’s Masked Men and their identities were revealed at AEW Worlds End days later. As champions, Taven and Bennet had five successful title defenses. Their final successful defense came during the July 28 taping of ROH on Honor Club and saw them retain against Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean.

This is a huge win for Rhodes and Guevara, the latter of whom only recently returned following months of inaction. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on the new ROH World Tag Team Champions.