Mike Tyson Returning To AEW Dynamite This Wednesday

AEW has announced that Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW this Wednesday night on Dynamite. It’s been 11 months since “The Baddest Man on the Planet” appeared on Dynamite along with his entourage and confronted Chris Jericho‘s Inner Circle. He also appearedon the Double or Nothing PPV in May of 2020.

“There are many reasons I wanted Mike to come back,” Khan said to SI.com. “He made a huge impact last year at Double or Nothing, and we’re at a point where we can bring him back in front of our fans. The fans who have come to the shows in Jacksonville have added so much to AEW, and it’s important for me that our fans get to see him live. We’re excited to have Mike back.”

Tony Khan was also quoted in a press release for this week’s Dynamite.

“There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week,” Khan said.

“It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments. Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.”