Mike Tyson Comments On Potential WWE Return

Mike Tyson has reacted to the idea of a potential WWE return.

The legendary boxer recently had an interview with Bleacher Report to promote his new skincare line with Dr. Squatch. During the interview, he talked about things such as his match with Jake Paul, the current state of the boxing world and more.

When asked about potentially returning to the ring again after the Jake Paul fight, Tyson said that right now he’s having fun enjoying the money he made from the match that broke all box office records:

“Everything is possible, but I’m having a good time right now just chilling. I’m just having fun boxing with my accountant now, the fact is, hey, if somebody breaks my record, I might come back.”

When the idea of a potential WWE return was brought up, the 58-year-old said, “Oh God, I would love to do that, that’s me at my childhood best, I had a great time.” Mike Tyson was also asked if there is any talent in particular, he’d like to get in the ring with, and the boxing veteran claimed that he can take on ‘all of them’ in one big battle royal.

The New York native has worked with WWE on many occasions. Apart from his famous WrestleMania 14 appearance, he was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 and was part of the WWE ‘13 video game.

He also had a short run with All Elite Wrestling in 2021, so the possibility of him returning to Tony Khan’s promotion instead of WWE is also real.