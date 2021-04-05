Mustafa Ali Thought He Would Be Facing Former WWE Champion At WrestleMania

Mustafa Ali is currently not expected to be part of the WrestleMania 37 match card but at one point he was building towards what could have been a show-stealing match at the Show Of Shows.

The former leader of Retribution recently had an interview with Metro where he talked about a number of things including the upcoming big event.

At one point the company seemed to be building towards a match between him and former WWE champion Kofi Kingston at Mania. During the interview, Ali admitted that he thought that to be the direction for him as well:

“The story was presented, and I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania. Things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match.”

Mustafa Ali was attacked by members of Retribution during the Fastlane PPV after the former leader of the group kept blaming them for his losses. At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that he will be a part of the WrestleMania event.

Kofi Kingston on the other hand, won the Raw tag team championship with his New Day partner Xavier Woods. They are now scheduled to defend the titles against AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania.