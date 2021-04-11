News On How Long Bad Bunny Has Been Training For WWE Debut

Bad Bunny impressed a lot of fans last night with his performance at WrestleMania 37. He teamed with Damian Priest and defeated John Morrison and the Miz in tag-team action. According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the recording artist has been training for months for his WWE in-ring debut.

“Bad Bunny, I mean you have to give him all the credit in the world,” Dave Meltzer said. “He went down (to the WWE Performance Center) in like December or early January. He’s basically been training for this match ever since.”

“The match was way better than it had any right to be. It was really actually one of the better matches on the show,” Meltzer would later add.

“Bad Bunny more competent than 99% of tag teams” is what the headline should read. https://t.co/i0aMphNaxL — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 11, 2021

- Advertisement -

The report also stated that Damian Priest was working with a bad back. Meltzer noted that this might be the reason why Bad Bunny did much of the work for his team.

“Priest has a bad back so that is perhaps some of it. I guess the idea of why they were talking about a singles match was because of Priest’s injury. I thought it was Morrison’s injury but it was Priest’s injury but he was just cleared,” Meltzer said.