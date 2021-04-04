Scott Hall On The Advice Vince McMahon Gave To Wrestlers

Wrestling veteran Scott Hall, who is going to be inducted into Hall Of Fame this year as part of the nWo alongside Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman recently spoke to Yaz Jung and discussed his career in detail.

The former WCW star, who has had multiple runs with WWE in his long career spanning across four decades has known Vince McMahon for a long time

During the interview, Hall revealed the advice Mr. McMahon used to give to all the wrestlers and according to him, the boss told people to ‘use their face’:

- Advertisement -

“Vince always told guys to use their face, that’s where the money is … You have to keep an eye on the camera, so in my entrance, I’d usually go and look right to the hard-camera side.” Hall said. “You could see in the nWo days — I’d just look right at the camera and go, ‘I’m the s***!’”

In light of the upcoming Hall Of Fame induction of The British Bulldog, Scott Hall was asked about a potential induction for his tag team partner Thomas Billington aka The Dynamite Kid who passed away in 2018.

Replying to the question, the former WWE star indicated that the company might have reached out to Billington before his passing but he declined the offer:

“Sure, I don’t see why Dynamite wouldn’t go in.. But sometimes the WWE reaches out to guys and for some reason or another they don’t want to be inducted..”

Apart from this, Scott Hall talked about things such as a potential in ring return, WWE spending money on his rehab and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.