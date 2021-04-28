Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite’s Future On Wednesday Nights

AEW President Tony Khan has commented on potential scheduling conflict presented by TurnerSports signing a multi-year broadcasting deal with the National Hockey League (NHL).

The 7-year deal will see WarnerMedia-owned cable networks airing 72 regular-season games per year, as well as several games from the Stanley Cup finals.

With Dynamite airing on Wednesday nights on TNT, there’s been some speculation about whether or not AEW could face frequent preemptions or get moved to a different night entirely.

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday and addressed this very topic.

“I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home,” he began. “We’re in a great situation. I’m thrilled with our partnership with TNT. It’s the lifeblood of our company. It’s the primary revenue source and it’s the way most fans get exposed to AEW.”

“It Would Have To Be A Really Good Deal For AEW”

He said that Wednesday night is an important night for a lot of wrestling fans and he said he does not want people to worry about these kind of major changes. They have a contract with WarnerMedia that runs for another two and a half years plus.

“If there was ever an opportunity to move, or if there was a deal to be had, I would consider it. If we did something, it would have to be a really good deal for AEW.”

Based on these comments, it seems that AEW Dynamite is staying on Wednesday nights for the foreseeable future, but “money talks” and Tony Khan would be flexible if it was worth their while.

Check out Tony Khan’s comments on Busted Open in the tweet embedded below: