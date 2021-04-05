Triple H Spoke With CM Punk Less Than Two Years Ago

Triple H appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast to promote all of the events that will be taking place during WrestleMania 37 week.

During it, he revealed that he spoke with CM Punk in the past two years, which is a surprise considering that Punk didn’t highly of “The Game” in his famous interview on Colt Cabana’s podcast.

“Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half… a year and three quarters ago?,” Triple H answered. “A funny thing that people constantly will say, when his return is or… but in some way, I don’t know whether he does or not, but that has to be what he wants. When people talk about, they go, ‘Make the call!’ What says if we make the call he wants to answer? What says if we make the call he doesn’t go, like, ‘Yeah, I’m not interested in doing that anymore.’ Maybe he’s just done with it.”

Triple H thinks those are conversations that only those people can directly answer and if Punk wants to do it then WWE would get word of that and have conversations or he would make a call to let them know about it. He said there has to be a desire there to do something like that instead of just reluctantly agreeing to it.

Triple H continued by indicating Punk had the chance to return to WWE while working with FOX Sports on the Backstage show.

“CM Punk worked with us on the FOX show, what, a year ago? There was opportunities there,” Triple H said. “There were people around each other at all times. You know, again, I’ll never say never but the desire needs to be there on all sides to make that happen.”

Punk decided to walk out of WWE on the Monday following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in 2014 to go on hiatus. Months passed with him thinking he would return only to be fired on his wedding day.