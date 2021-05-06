Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced the first match for their upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, it was confirmed that Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Britt Baker. This comes as Baker has won five straight television matches with notable victories AEW Dark: Elevation and Dynamite.

On Wednesday’s edition of All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show, she beat Julia Hart in a quick squash match. Baker has stated that she was climbing up the rankings in an attempt to get a championship opportunity. Now, that will happen.

It was also announced on this show that news of AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega‘s opponent at Double Or Nothing would be announced.

The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform in the United States. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks.

