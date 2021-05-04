Eric Bischoff On Which 5 Wrestlers He’d Like To Start A Promotion With

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast discussing which 5 modern-day wrestlers he would choose to start a new promotion with. He ended up choosing 3 wrestlers currently with AEW and another 2 currently with WWE.

Bischoff noted that he’s a big MJF fan and has been impressed with Matt Riddle as of late as well.

“In AEW, I’m a huge fan of MJF. Anyone who follows me on social media probably knows that. He’s just an amazing young talent, and the fact that he’s as young as he is and as good as he is, I think we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg. I dig him as a performer. This one will shock people maybe, but Matt Riddle. I’m kind of digging it. He’s different, and he’s good. He’s gonna get better and better and better.”

Bischoff continued to talk about the RK-Bro team of Riddle and Orton on RAW.

“I love the Randy Orton and Matt Riddle combination,” Bischoff continued. “I don’t know if it’s long-term, but there’s a buddy cop moving that takes place in the ring. You’re talking about two different types of personalities that could really play well off of each other. The potential and entertainment for that combination is off the charts good. I dig Matt Riddle and think he’ll be one of the people I’ll be watching. So, right now, I’d say him and MJF. Cody Rhodes is doing a great job and has a lot of things going on. If he doesn’t get himself spread too thin and stays focused, I think Cody could emerge as one of the biggest names in the business.”

In addition to MJF, Riddle, and Orton, Bischoff then mentioned Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes as the other two in his top-5.

“[MJF], Matt Riddle. I’d snatch Randy Orton in a heartbeat. Kenny Omega, got enough momentum. If you’re starting fresh, there’s a lot of talent in WWE, but I only get five. You’re looking at anchors and people you’re gonna be depending on for the next five or 10 years. I’m going Cody,” Bischoff said during the interview (transcriptions via 411Mania).