Jeff Jarrett Talks Comparisons Between Cody, Dustin, & Dusty Rhodes

Throughout Jeff Jarrett‘s long career in wrestling, he’s worked with Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Jarrett spoke about the similarities and differences between the 3 Rhodes’.

“Me and Dusty used to have conversations about Cody,” Jarrett said. “The acting bug and his amateur [background], to fast forward, when he came on board (in Global Force) for that short period, he’s got a charisma like his father, and I’ve worked with Dustin back in the late ’80s.”

Jarrett then spoke about how Dustin made a success out of the Goldust gimmick.

“Dustin took his character of Goldust and that could have been… It goes without saying, that wasn’t the easiest character, but you talk about taking a character and making it your own? Dustin has a unique ability that Cody doesn’t, but Cody has the ability, like his father.”

Jarrett continued to praise Cody during the interview.

“You talk about the acorn not falling from the oak tree, he’s got a magnetic charisma about him. He looks the part and he’s obviously a great athlete,” Jarrett said. He would add, however, that he feels Cody is one of the few in AEW that is connecting with the audience.

“On AEW when you see him and he’s one of the few, in my opinion, that really is connecting with his audience, and that is what sets him apart,” Jarrett continued to say of Cody.

The first episode of Jarrett’s new podcast was released this week: