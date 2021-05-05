QT Marshall Interview: AEW Blood And Guts, Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

QT Marshall spoke with SEScoops this week to promote Wednesday’s special Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The leader of The Factory faces his former friend, Cody Rhodes, at Blood and Guts. During our discussion, QT explained why he turned on Cody, athletes like Anthony Ogogo crossing over to the world of professional wrestling, how The Factory is different than other factions and more.

Topics discussed include:

His role as AEW’s Director of Creative coordination

AEW gearing up for the post-pandemic era

His Nightmare Factory training facility

What he looks for in trainees

Athletes and celebrities crossing over to pro wrestling

Why he turned on Cody Rhodes

How The Factory stands apart from AEW’s other factions

