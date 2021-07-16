Edge Brings Relevance to the WWE 24/7 Title Drawing R-Truths Ire

Edge has returned to WWE with a renewed vigor and attitude. His feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship has been running since his victory at the Royal Rumble. However, talking on a recent episode of Talking Smack, he threw shade at another WWE champion. The 24/7 champion, R-Truth.

Talking to the show’s presenters, Edge referenced his accolades in WWE and then shot down the 24/7 belt. This dig did not sit well with R-Truth.

“But I’ve been there, done that. I’ve won 31 championships; that’s more than anyone else in this company, and I’m sorry I don’t count the 24/7 Championships.” Edge ranted.

The comments drew fire from R-Truth, who is the current 24/7 champion with a record-setting 52 reigns. Truth, who wasn’t on the show, took to Twitter to settle to score with Edge and make it clear which title he feels the more important.

@EdgeRatedR I don’t count your 31 championship either ????? so we even — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) July 13, 2021

Edge Making the 24/7 Title Relevant

The majority of professional wrestling is scripted in some way. All wrestlers are playing characters, and their words and thoughts belong to that character rather than them. Very few are better at this than R-Truth, whose goofball character never fails to win over the crowd.

Everybody knows that the 24/7 title is not a ‘real’ title. However, with Edge mentioning it on Talking Smack, you do have to wonder if there is an angle being planned. Something to either add relevance to the title or to give R-Truth a feud of his own. Coincidences are not often accidental in professional wrestling. While they make an odd pairing, it would be a fun feud to watch however long it lasts.

It’s hard to think of a wrestler more liked than R-Truth, and while not the youngest, he is entertaining and certain still has ‘it.’ Very few fans would begrudge him being given an interesting storyline, whether it ends with a more legitimate title or not. With Edge’s feud with Roman surely coming to a head this weekend, one way or another he will be looking for a new direction.