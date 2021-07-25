Edge Reflects On Returning To No Mercy 1999 Venue

Smackdown this week was held in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Field House. The arena was known as the Gund Arena previously and hosted the WWF No Mercy PPV in 1999. Edge and Christian would face “The New Brood” Matt & Jeff Hardy that night in a ladder match. The winner would earn $100,000 and the managerial services of Terri Runnels.

Edge recently took to Instagram to post a story about once again being backstage in the same arena this week. He posted a picture of a hallway backstage and then spoke about its significance.

“This hallway was instrumental to E&C and The Hardy Boyz taking flight,” Edge begins the story.

Edge continued to tell the story of arriving late to the show in 1999 due to a hurricane and then having to quickly scramble with Christian, Matt, and Jeff to come up with what why would do in the match.

“We put our demented minds together and the tag team ladder match was born. Which propelled us to where we all are now, still going strong 22 years later. After that match we all came back to this hallway and had a beer. Which we all hate but seemed fitting. So yeah, this hallway is special to me, as silly as it sounds, and I got to spend some time there again yesterday and reflect. If I didn’t make that flight who knows how different my career might have been. What a ride.”

Johnny Gargano noted he was in attendance for that show as a youngster.

“12 year old me was in the crowd that night! I’d never seen a crowd react that way before.. Changed wrestling forever. Legendary!” wrote Gargano in response.

Chris Jericho was backstage and noted that he can vouch for Edge’s story.

“I can vouch for this story!! I remember u guys talking in that hallway. What a match..what a night!” Jericho wrote in response.