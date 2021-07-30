Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Status With WWE

According to a report from WhatCulture, Jeff Jarrett was amongst the many names backstage in the company to have been released back in April. According to the report, Jarrett has been reaching out to other organizations regarding potential bookings.

Update:

This report is now being refuted, however. Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online is reporting that Jarrett is still with the company. He says that taking outside bookings is part of his deal with WWE.

“So the correct information is that Jeff Jarrett does continue to work for WWE, but not exclusively, as he is working on other projects in addition to his duties with WWE,” a translation of Lucha Libre Online’s Tweet reads.

Jarrett was hired as a backstage producer in early 2019. He had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the previous year.

His return to the company and induction into its Hall of Fame in 2018 was met with some surprise considering the way he left the company in 1999. Jarrett’s contract expired 1 day before the No Mercy 99 PPV where he was scheduled to defend the Intercontinental title against Chyna.

Chyna spoke about Jarrett’s WWE departure in her book “If They Only Knew”. She claimed that Jarrett was paid $200,000 to lose the title to her on that show. Chyna also alleged that Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett colluded to delay Jarrett’s title defence against her until after Jarrett’s contract was up. Jarrett refuted this on his “King of the Mountain” DVD in TNA. He says he was paid only what WWE owed him at the time. Jarrett also said that all negotiations between him and the company were cordial.

Jarrett was a 6x Intercontinental champion in WWE. He was also a 1x European Champion. Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart also once held the WWE tag titles.