John Cena and Roman Reigns In Action After SmackDown In Dark Main Event

The dark main event after last night’s episode of SmackDown saw both John Cena and Roman Reigns competing on the opposite sides in a six-man tag team match.

The Cenation Leader formed a team with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The Tribal Chief on the other hand was joined by his cousins and the current SmackDown tag team champions The Usos.

The match continued for several minutes before the referee got knocked out during a spot. Roman Reigns took the opportunity to deliver a superman punch to all three of his opponents including Cena.

Though John Cena came back from this attack. He dodged a spear from Roman and converted it into an Attitude Adjustment, getting a big pop from the crowd.

The 16-time world champion delivered another AA to Jimmy Uso. He covered Uso for the pin and picked the win for his team as the referee woke up.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Finn Balor getting attacked by Baron Corbin when he was about to sign a SummerSlam match contract against Roman Reigns.

John Cena then came out and signed the contract, making his long-rumored Universal title match against the Head Of The Table official for the upcoming event.