Malakai Black Talks About His Immediate Reaction to His WWE Release

The debut of Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite was a shock that nobody saw coming. At least, not so soon. The reasons for his sudden appearance have been well documented. However, talking in a recent interview with Metal Injection, Black talked about his release, including his unusual reaction to the news.

“It’s funny, but as soon as I got released, my wife started crying. I actually started laughing because they built me up for 5-6 weeks, they made me come back [to SmackDown], and now they’re pulling me off TV again? I just couldn’t take the whole situation seriously anymore.” Malakai Black (talking as Tommy End) explained.

The now Malakai Black went on to talk about how he felt WWE booking was something somewhat farcical. Creative minds seemingly changing with the wind.

“There’s nothing really consistent. Everything changes week to week or is done to the point of beating it to death.”

Malakai Black Always Knew AEW Was Where He Needed to Be

When talking about the relief of his release, Malakai Black just knew that he wanted to head to AEW. It was an immediate reaction.

“That was the immediate thought process. I was sick of it, even before everything went down. I loved my time in NXT, but I felt I did nothing of importance on the main roster. It was too much bipolar 50-50 booking, they would push me and pull me off TV.”

One thing has been consistent with Malakai Black’s comments since his release and that is the depth of frustration he felt being trapped in WWE. He went so far as to create a ‘release video’ proclaiming his entire WWE experience to be nothing more than a psychotic episode.

Malakai Black made a big splash, attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. With all of that pent up frustration ready to be released, his first feud promises to be a good one.