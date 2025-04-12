WWE Delivers Its Biggest Clue Yet Over Aleister Black’s Alleged Return

Rumors continue to grow about Aleister Black returning to WWE and now the promotion may have given their biggest confirmation to date. During the April 11, edition of WWE SmackDown, another cryptic video was aired which fans believe is hyping up the return of the Dutch wrestler. During the video, a chair surrounded by candles was featured amid the smoky atmosphere.

Fans immediately speculated that this was a nod to Black, specifically a tenure from his WWE career shortly before his exit in 2021. That year, Black was seen in a chair surrounded by candles, reading from the book ‘Tales of the Dark Father.’ Not only did WWE include this imagery on this week’s SmackDown, but this segment was followed by a match featuring Zelina Vega, Black’s real-life wife.

Not only are WWE suggesting that Black will return, but fans may already know the exact date of his comeback. This week’s segment also saw the number 4 and the Roman numeral for 25. This has left many thinking that Black’s return will come on the April 25, edition of WWE SmackDown, the first episode of the blue brand after WrestleMania 41.

Black was a hit in WWE NXT, becoming the brand’s top champion, but that success was not matched when he was called to the main roster. With Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque now overseeing the entirity of WWE’s creative direction, it remains to be seen if Black can have the main roster run many hoped for him, should he return as countless fans predict.