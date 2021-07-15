Miro Debuts Personalized TNT Championship Belt at Fyter Fest

On night one of AEW Fyter Fest, current TNT champion Miro showed off his brand new, customized TNT Championship belt. In its brief existence within AEW, the TNT title has already gained a prestige that some could argue runs deeper than the AEW Championship. This is largely thanks to the legacy of Brodie Lee and the crowd-endearing fearlessness of Darby Allin.

Now, the TNT Championship is in the hands of God’s Greatest champion Miro. A wrestler who is relishing the creative freedom offered in AEW and is becoming the brutal warrior everybody always knew he could be.

The new TNT title design is one that has been fully customized for the new champion. It carries a deep and personal meaning for Miro, who was born and raised in Bulgaria. The belt, designed from white leather has a green ribbon replacing the red running across the center.

More tomorrow. Glad people like it. pic.twitter.com/s6KXhtcKRW — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) July 15, 2021

This has been done to represent the Bulgarian flag. The missing component of which in the design is the lower red section which will be completed by Miro’s trunks. Miro is an old school champion and wears the TNT Championship around his waist. This is a clever design that goes deeper than just the belt but incorporates the champion wearing it also.

The belt also has the traditional customized side plates which include the Bulgarian flag at the Bulgarian crest.

Will We See a Customized TNT Championship for Every Champion?

This is the third TNT Championship design so far. The first was retired and awarded to Negative One after Brodie Lee passed. The second was held by Darby Allin. The highly personal nature of this design would indicate that AEW is going to give all of its champions a customized belt.

Changing the side plates of a belt is standard practice for a new champion, but there are easily interchangeable parts. To design an entirely new belt for each holder is an investment in the champion and a wonderful touch to make each reign mean something to said wrestler.

It could be that this design is a once-off, and Miro is going to be given a good run with the belt, after which it will revert to its standard design. However, that seems counterintuitive to the way AEW have conducted their business thus far. The effort and thought that has gone into this new TNT Championship belt is further proof of AEW’s investment in their wrestlers. Not only from a financial standpoint but from every angle.