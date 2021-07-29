Stephen Amell On How CM Punk Replied When Asked About Wrestling Return

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. The duo talked about a number of things and also discussed the recent rumors surrounding their Heels co-star CM Punk.

The former WWE champion has been heavily rumored for a wrestling return in near future. Many signs point towards him being AEW bound already.

Discussing his reaction to these rumors, Amell revealed that he actually texted Punk to ask about the reports and the former WWE star simply sent him a picture of a cat:

“And I actually texted him when all this stuff broke, I’m like, ‘You coming back?’ And he sent me back a photo of a cat shrugging.

But I mean look, anything, I think as a general rule, anything in the world of pro wrestling that is gonna piss Vince McMahon off and get his competitive juices flowing is probably good for business.”

Stephen Amell then talked about CM Punk’s involvement in their drama series. He revealed that Punk wasn’t originally going to be part of the show:

“We had originally another actor, not a wrestler, really good guy, set for the role of Ricky Rabies. And then scheduling-wise, it ended up not working out. And then all of a sudden, it’s like; we got CM Punk on the show? Really?

And I get to train with him a little bit, and I mean Phil was so great in and out of the ring that we ended up bringing him back for the finale.”

Heels is an upcoming wrestling drama series featuring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig among others which is set to premiere on Starz on August 15.