The IIconics, Now Free Agents, Bid Farewell To WWE Personas

The duo formerly known as The IIconics said goodbye to “Peyton Royce” and “Billie Kay”, Wednesday.

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee took to Twitter to say farewell to their old WWE gimmicks, expressing gratitude towards the opportunity to portray and create the personalities.

As pointed out by Reddit user u/braincloud215 on r/SquaredCircle, the pair’s WWE 90-day non-compete clause expires on the same day they announce their separation from the names.

Similarly, Tommy End, formerly Aleister Black, posted a video on his Instagram account in which he escapes from an “insane asylum” the same day he debuted for AEW.

In June, The IIconics appeared on Renee Paquette‘s Oral Sessions podcast and revealed they were unable to work in the US, due to issues with their visa status after leaving WWE.

Though it stands as mere speculation, it is interesting to note that the two former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions say “adios” to their old gimmicks on a Wednesday—the same day AEW Dynamite airs.

I love you BK ?

You’ll forever be in my heart pic.twitter.com/EG3um3bi2c — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) July 14, 2021