The IInspiration Returns To Tag-Team Action At Prestige Wrestling

The IInspiration, comprising Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay recently had a reunion at Prestige Wrestling’s ‘Northing To Lose’ event.

Nearly after three years, Lee and McKay joined forces and competed inside the squared circle. They faced the team of Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews in a winning effort.

This marked McKay’s first match since she and Lee teamed at IMPACT Rebellion 2022. Meanwhile, Lee has made several appearances over the years. However, she hasn’t been full-time competitor since 2023. Lee worked a handful of matches for World Series Wrestling in Australia in 2023.

The IInspiration, formerly known as IIconics in WWE, are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. After working with WWE for six years, Lee and McKay were let go on April 15th, 2021.

They debuted for TNA Wrestling six months later at Bound for Glory PPV. After joining the promotion, The IInspiration said the company “feels like home.” They also went on to capture the Knockouts Tag Team titles.

During their hiatus, both Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay have become mothers. Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears have two boys and McKay and her husband welcomed their first son in 2023.