Trent Injury Update Following Spinal Fusion Surgery

AEW‘s Trent is looking at a long stretch on the injured list. The popular member of the Best Friends underwent spinal fusion recently. According to a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, the surgery went well but he’s going to be out of action for quite awhile.

“He had his surgery, they fused 2 vertebrae in his neck. It went well but he’s going to be out for quite awhile. But the surgery went well,” said Dave Meltzer.

Trent’s doctor, Michael J Sampson, took to Twitter yesterday to share an X-Ray from Trent’s surgery:

Staying true to form @trentylocks cervical spinal fusion was a success and he’s on the road to recovery. Stay tuned for updates from Best Friend Trent. @AEW @AEWonTNT #aew #AEWDark #AEWDarkElevation #aewDOctor pic.twitter.com/MBGlO5SHHH — Michael J Sampson, DO FAOASM (@DocSampson13) July 14, 2021

Trent was out of action due to a torn pec from last December to this April as well. His injuries have prevented the Best Friends from remaining in the top-5 rankings.

The last time the Best Friends appeared in the top-5 was on January 6th, 2021. They challenged for the AEW World tag team titles most recently last October.

The Best Friends accompanied Wheeler Yuta the ring for his match on Dynamite this week. Yuta was defeated by Sammy Guevara in singles action. It was said on the broadcast that Yuta is something of a protege for Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.