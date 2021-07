Velveteen Dream’s Wrestling Return Announced, Then Canceled

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was briefly advertised to appear at an upcoming independent wrestling show. He was quickly pulled from the event after “careful consideration” by the promoter.

Dream was released by WWE back in May. The controversial former NXT wrestler had his WWE career derailed after numerous ‘sexual misconduct’ allegations.

New Jersey-based promotion SWF announced Velveteen Dream would appear at their Home Sweet Home event on September 11th from Toms River, New Jersey. This would have been his return to the public eye.

Within a matter of hours of Velveteen Dream being advertised for SWF Home Sweet Home, plans changed. SWF owner Rob Fury issued a statement on social media addressing the situation.

Fury wrote, “I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed.”

Patrick Clark issued a lengthy statement following his WWE release, which you can read here.