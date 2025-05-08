Patrick Clark Ready For WWE Comeback & Apologies, Names Triple H

Patrick Clark, aka Velveteen Dream, is ready for a grand return to WWE and also believes that an apology or two is in order. On May, Clark took to Instagram to respond to allegations against Mike ‘Duke’ Droese, who was indicted last week on one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. In his first slide, Clark argued that “Let Me Be Very Clear: People Guilty of Child Crimes Don’t Get to Walk Around Free,” something Clark is doing to this day. His second slide reads:

“A LOT OF YOU OWE ME AN APOLOGY FOR DRAGGING ME THRU THE MUD. KNOWING 5 YEARS LATER HERE I STAND STILL FREE AND WITHOUT A SINGLE CHARGE. BUT I GET IT. IT’S VERY HARD FOR PEOPLE TO ADMIT WHEN THEY WERE WRONG AND MALICIOUS. BUT HEY THAT’S WRESTLING.”

Clark was accused in 2020 of inappopriate conduct, including messages with minors. Though WWE claimed their investigation warranted no evidence, at least one person who accused Clark later said that WWE never reached out as part of their investigation.

In another slide, Clark called for fans to rally for his return to WWE.

“IF YOU LOVE ME LIKE YOU SAY YOU LOVE ME, THE BOSS’ (HHH/HBK) PAY ATTENTION TO SOCIAL MEDIA. IT’S SIMPLE. #WeWantTheDREAM AND SPAM @TripleH @WWE. THEY WILL HEAR YOU! WE CAN MAKE ENOUGH NOISE TO DROWN OUT THE LIES AND THE HATE.“

It remains to be seen if Clark will get to return to WWE but the former NXT North American Champion is adamant that he be given a second chance.