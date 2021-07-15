Willie Mack Interview: Impact Slammiversary, Teaming With Rich Swann & More

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay recently spoke with Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack to promote this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV. Mack and Rich Swann are competing in the Tag Title Fatal 4-Way match at the event.
You can order Impact Wrestling Slammiversary at FITE.TV now for $39.99.
Willie Mack SEScoops Interview
Topics discussed during this 17+ minute discussion include:
- His strategy for the to win the tag titles at Slammiversary: “Just look around and start swinging! Whatever hits, hits.”
- His partnership with Rich Swann, how they linked up and how their styles mesh
- How they plan to celebrate if they win the Impact tag titles this weekend
- The wildest match he’s ever participated in
- His pick to win the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary (“As long as I’m not in it, I’m happy.”)
- Summer movie picks & more
Check out Ella Jay’s full interview with Willie Mack: