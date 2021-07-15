Willie Mack Interview: Impact Slammiversary, Teaming With Rich Swann & More

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay recently spoke with Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack to promote this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV. Mack and Rich Swann are competing in the Tag Title Fatal 4-Way match at the event.

Willie Mack SEScoops Interview

Topics discussed during this 17+ minute discussion include:

His strategy for the to win the tag titles at Slammiversary: “Just look around and start swinging! Whatever hits, hits.”

His partnership with Rich Swann, how they linked up and how their styles mesh

How they plan to celebrate if they win the Impact tag titles this weekend

The wildest match he’s ever participated in

His pick to win the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary (“As long as I’m not in it, I’m happy.”)

Summer movie picks & more

