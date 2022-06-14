Reverse Battle Royal Returns Sunday at Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling is bringing back one of his infamous match types at this Sunday’s Slammiversary event.

On Twitter, the company announced that the Reverse Battle Royal will be back and part of the Countdown to Slammiversary streaming event this Sunday at 7:30 pm ET.

The match will stream on Impact Plus and YouTube, and will also feature a Digital Media Championship match between Rich Swann and Brian Myers.

BREAKING: The Reverse Battle Royal returns and Rich Swann takes on @Myers_Wrestling for the Digital Media Championship on #CountdownToSlammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE this Sunday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!



The Reverse Battle Royal

While a traditional Battle Royal sees wrestlers toss one another out of the ring to eliminate their opponents, the Reverse Battle Royal isn’t quite so simple.

Instead, the match starts with all competitors outside of the ring, fighting to enter the ring to qualify for the second half of the match.

Once half the participants are in the ring, the second part of the match starts, which plays out like a standard Battle Royal until there’s one person left in the ring.

The match debuted in Impact when Abyss outlasted everyone, in a match poorly received by fans and critics.

In the 2006 Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards, that year’s Reverse Battle Royal earned the dubious honor of ‘Worst Match of the Year.’

A year later, Eric Young won the match as seen below.

Slammiversary 2022

The return of the Reverse Battle Royal is just one part of a stacked card for this Sunday’s Pay Per View.

In the main event, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend against two-time former champion Eric Young.

In his first match for Impact since suffering a broken ankle in September 2021, Sami Callihan will face Moose in a Monsters Ball match.

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz will put her title on the line against Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo in the first Queen of the Mountain match.