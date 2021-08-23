Backstage SummerSlam Notes: John Cena’s Future, Original Brock Lesnar Plans, Sasha Banks

SummerSlam gave people a lot to talk about. From Brock Lesnar‘s return to a returning Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair, the PPV created both positive and negative buzz for WWE.

Dave Meltzer talked about the PPV on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. He provided a lot of interesting backstage tidbits about the event.

According to Meltzer, WWE originally planned to hold off the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match till WrestleMania 39 in 2023 but they changed the plans. After the SummerSlam confrontation, it looks likely for the upcoming Saudi event.

As for John Cena, despite the beatdown angle after last night’s event, he seems to be done with the company. There are no immediate plans to bring him back anytime soon and he is not being discussed for any future storylines as of now.

The company apparently knew that Sasha Banks will not make it to SummerSlam 8 days prior to the event. So they brought Becky Lynch back earlier than planned.

Though it’s not known whether the short match was a result of Lynch not being ready for a longer bout or just a creative decision. There was no mention of the reason behind Sasha’s absence so it’s hard to say when she will be back.

Some fans were concerned about the new US Champion Damien Priest. He looked to have injured his hip during the show but he was said to be fine backstage.

Fianlly, WWE announced during the show that there were 51,326 fans attending the SummerSlam 2021 event. The actual number was close to 45,000.