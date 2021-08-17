Batista Says CM Punk Will Be “Bigger In Films Than He Was In Wrestling”

CM Punk has been doing the media rounds to promote his new television series, Heels. During multiple interviews, Punk has praised Batista transition from pro wrestling to acting.

He recently told Movie Trivia Schmoedown, “I just want to follow in his footsteps. I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor.”

CM Punk told TV Insider that Batista is “truly inspirational” by selecting challenging roles for himself.

“I want to be somebody who takes even the smallest role and takes it very seriously and can learn from it,” said Punk. “I think pro wrestlers are always better than what people give them credit for because what is pro wrestling if not doing live theater.”

Batista Praises CM Punk

Batista recently responded to Punk’s comments in a Tweet.

“I already knew this. And the talent is obvious. He’s going to be bigger in films than he was in wrestling. Save this tweet,” Batista wrote in response to an article about Punk’s comments.

CM Punk in Heels

Heels has received strong critical reviews since the premiere premiere episode was released earlier this week.The show currently holds a 95% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has a 96% approval rating amongst viewers on the same site.

The show follows the life of Jack Spade, owner of the fictional Duffy Wrestling League promotion. Punk plays the role of wrestler Ricky Rabies on the show.