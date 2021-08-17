Bobby Lashley On If The Recent Releases Indicate The Downfall Of WWE

The recent string of WWE releases combined with the low TV ratings over the last few months have made many wonder if we are witnessing the downfall of the company but Bobby Lashley believes it’s not the case.

The WWE champion recently had an interview with TVinsider. He talked about things such as his feud with Kofi Kingston, his desire to face Brock Lesnar, and more.

Lashley was also asked about the backstage atmosphere in WWE in light of the recent releases. Replying to it, Bobby said that the feeling is good before claiming that they are never going to be beaten:

“I think the feeling is good. We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, “This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.” It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE.

WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling.That’s never going to change.”

– Bobby Lashley

The current champion went on to talk about his own release from the company in February 2008. He mentioned how he never burned any bridges and kept grinding.

Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE championship against Goldberg at the SummerSlam PPV this Saturday. You can check out the updated card for the event at this link.