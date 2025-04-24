Bobby Lashley Recalls Worst Bump of His Career

Bobby Lashley has revealed which WWE superstar gave him the worst bump of his career.

The Hurt Syndicate recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. They talked about things such as potentially expanding the group, if MVP is retired from in-ring action, the possibility of their kids entering the business, and more.

When asked about the worst bumps they have ever taken, Bobby Lashley recalled a match with Big E. He explained that he got slammed into the stairs and only realized how bad it looked when he watched the replay later on:

“One time when Big E slammed me into the stairs. I don’t know what even happened. The corner of the stairs, the metal stairs, he picked me up and he slammed me on it. And it was one of those ones where I thought when I hit it and I laid down that ground, I was like, am I good? I’m still okay. But when I watched it back, and I have it on my Instagram, it’s horrible. It looked a lot worse than it was. So thank God I was okay afterwards. I wasn’t hurt at all, but it looks nasty.”

I Thought Everything Was Broke: Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin also answered the question, recalling an indie show in Mexico after his first run with WWE. The ring was double-stacked, and he fell down hard on the concrete when he tried to roll out of it during a spot. Per the Gold Standard, it was one of the most painful experiences of his life, and he would never wrestle in such a setting again:

“This is Mexico. They had a ring and it was like double-stacked. So it was the height of a ring on top of a ring. At some point during the match, I took a bump where I was supposed to just roll out to the floor, and I rolled, and I forgot [the height]. I came down and splat on the concrete. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life, I thought everything was broke. So I was like, I will never wrestle in one of these things again.”

Apart from this, Shelton Benjamin also talked about Max Caster saying that he was not welcomed in AEW when the Hurt Syndicate had not reformed in the company. Benjamin revealed a backstage interaction with Caster which confirmed his suspicion. You can check out his remarks on the matter here.