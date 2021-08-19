Brody King Admits to Testing Positive for Covid Despite Double Vaccination

Talking during a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, ROH star Brody King talked about the perceived end to the COVID pandemic and his own surprising battle with the illness.

The chat broached the recent relocation of ROH Death Before Dishonor. Due to the rising number of cases ROH took the decision to move from Florida to the 2300 Area in Philadelphia. Brody King understands the decision and doesn’t blame the executives making the call.

“I would love to perform in Florida. I would love to see my friends in Florida, come out to the shows and have a good time.” Brody King said before sharing his thoughts on why the cases are rising again. “It’s pretty obvious why that’s happening. I feel like a lot of people were so eager to just get out and start doing stuff again in a ‘post-pandemic world, but we’re still very much in it, and I feel like that is a sign of the times to come.

Brody King Knows First-Hand the Dangers of Covid

As he talked, Brody King also let it slip that he had also recently positive for Covid despite being double vaccinated.

“I had COVID last week, and I’m a fully vaccinated person. Thankfully, it didn’t hit me as hard.” – Brody King

Brody King is a key figure in Ring of Honor and also appears regularly on NJPW Strong. He has been vocal in recent times about how he would like ROH to also open the Forbidden Door. He also pointed out his dislike of the name it has been given.

“I always say that I hate the term ‘forbidden door’ because we are in a fan service business. Keeping Jon Moxley from wrestling Jay Lethal is doing a disservice for the fans. I would love to go to AEW and wrestle Miro, or Darby Allin or whoever they would have me wrestle, just to have this cross-promotion. It’s healthy for everybody. I got to wrestle The Good Brothers on New Japan Strong.”

Brody King is moving from strength to strength as a wrestler. Should he be given the opportunity to wrestle for other promotions and fight against different wrestlers, or, it could be said, higher calibre wrestlers, then it will only serve to help him further his career.