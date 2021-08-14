Brody King Removed From NJPW Resurgence Card

Brody King is no longer a part of the NJPW Resurgence card.

Tonight (Aug. 14), NJPW Resurgence will take place inside the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. In the main event, Lance Archer will put the IWGP United States Championship on the line against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Plus, Jay White defends the NEVER Openweight Title against David Finlay.

King was expected to be featured in the third match of the night. He was going team with Yuya Uemura, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Lio Rush to take on Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs.

The official Twitter account of NJPW Global has announced that King is off the card.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brody King will be unable to compete at Resurgence.



We apologize to fans looking forward to seeing Brody wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.



Statement, card change: https://t.co/lrwG7t29Nf#njresurgence

King is being replaced by Adrian Quest. At this time, it is unknown why King has been pulled from NJPW Resurgence. Quest was going to be featured in a tag team dark match. Jordan Clearwater will take his place.

Here’s an updated look at the final NJPW Resurgence card.

IWGP UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi



NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Jon Moxley & TBA



Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose



Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo



Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Lio Rush, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura vs.

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Danny LimeLight, JR Kratos, Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson)



Fred Rosser, Wheeler Yuta & Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP

Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks