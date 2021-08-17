Championship Match Added To SummerSlam, Updated Card

WWE announced a couple of new matches for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV during tonight’s go home episode of Raw including a new championship match.

The first new match that was announced is between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie. The two have been feuding in recent times. Tonight’s show featured a segment confirming their upcoming match.

The episode also saw the company announcing the Raw tag team championship match between Randy Orton & Riddle and the current champions AJ Styles & Omos for the SummerSlam PPV.

This week’s Raw saw Randy Orton declaring that R-K-Bro was back after Riddle saved him from a post match beatdown from Styles and his partner. WWE made the title match official after this.

Apart from this, a new stipulation for the match between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal was announced. McIntyre defeated Veer and Shanky in a handicap match, resulting in the duo being banned from ringside at SummerSlam.

After the latest announcements, the card for the upcoming show looks to be almost complete. Here is the updated SummerSlam match card after tonight: