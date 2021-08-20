Christian Cage Appears On Impact Wrestling, Retires TNA World Title

Christian Cage and Impact Wrestling have said goodbye to the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Cage captured the Impact and TNA World Titles when he defeated Kenny Omega on the debut edition of AEW Rampage. While Cage is looking to start his own belt collection, the TNA World Championship will not be a part of it any longer.

Christian Cage made his return to Impact for the first time since 2008. During a promo, Cage revealed that he and Impact officials have decided to put the TNA World Title to rest so that the Impact World Championship can thrive as the lone top prize of the company.

“Sitting here talking about my history with Impact Wrestling, it’s got me thinking this isn’t really about my history anymore. Maybe it’s time. I had some conversations with Scott D’Amore and other Impact executives and we all agree, as much as this TNA Championship means maybe it’s time to set this aside. To respectfully retire this championship because this isn’t about my history anymore, this isn’t about the past. This is about the here and now, this is about the future.”

Cage is set for his first Impact World Title defense tomorrow night (Aug. 20). He’ll put the championship on the line against Brian Myers at Emergence. Myers won a battle royale match in order to earn the title opportunity.

The TNA World Title had been revived in a sense back in April 2020. Moose brought the title out with him and proclaimed himself to be the true world champion of Impact Wrestling. Rich Swann defeated Moose in a title unification match. Kenny Omega then beat Rich Swann for the Impact gold and continued to carry both titles.