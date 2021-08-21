Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin Set For Victory Road

Christian Cage has his next Impact Wrestling World Title match set.

Cage and Ace Austin competed in separate matches on the Impact Emergence card. Cage was in the main event defending his title against Brian Myers, who earned his opportunity by winning a battle royale. Cage ended up defeating Myers to maintain his gold on the gold.

Austin competed in a fatal four-way match against Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin. Austin won the match and will now meet Cage for the Impact Wrestling World Title on Sept. 18 at Victory Road.

Cage captured the Impact Wrestling World Title on the debut episode of AEW Rampage. He defeated Kenny Omega with a Killswitch on a seated chair for the three-count. The victory over Myers is Cage’s first successful title defense.

On the go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, Cage retired the TNA World Championship. Cage said he did so because he wanted to put the focus on the future of the wrestling industry instead of the past.

This won’t be the first time Austin competes for the Impact Wrestling World Title. He challenged for the gold in a five-way elimination bout at Slammiversary back in 2020. Austin lost that match.