Dan Lambert Wanted Lance Archer To Legitimately Elbow Him

Dan Lambert apparently told Lance Archer to really lay into him with an elbow on AEW Dynamite.

Lambert is the head coach of the renowned MMA gym, American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. Lambert has helped coach a slew of elite MMA fighters such as current UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes. He’s also a huge wrestling fan.

Lambert has appeared in angles for Impact Wrestling and, most recently, AEW. On the July 7 edition of Dynamite, Lambert cut a heel promo before being laid out with an elbow by Lance Archer. Lambert was then nailed by the Blackout.

Olympic judo gold medalist and 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion, Kayla Harrison, appeared on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour. She claimed that Lambert wanted Archer to legitimately elbow him to avoid getting an earful from the ATT fighters.

“That was his Olympics. That was his moment. He was rapidly texting me, ‘I’m going on at 9:30, you gotta watch. Wait until you see this.’ Then he does this nerdy spiel about all these wrestlers and styles. Afterward, I told him, ‘Dan, I’m happy for you if you’re happy. You are the biggest nerd I’ve ever met in my life, but I’m happy.’ He’s like, You wanna hear a funny story?’ He starts talking about how they prepared all this and he said, ‘I had to tell (Lance Archer), can you do me a favor? When you elbow me, I need you to really elbow me. Everyone at my gym will give me sh*t if you don’t really give me the business.'”

Lambert is set to return to Dynamite tonight (Aug. 18) and he won’t be alone. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said Lambert will be bringing “two great UFC Champions” with him on Dynamite.