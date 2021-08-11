Eric Bischoff Says WWE Gave AEW “A Great Assist” With Releases

Eric Bischoff is not afraid to speak his mind. Talking on his 83 Weeks podcast recently, Bischoff talked about how he feels WWE are playing directly into AEW’s hands. Gifting them a golden opportunity to grow and start dominating the ratings each week.

He discussed the run of releases, especially of big-name stars and the timing of several no-compete clauses and the start of AEW’s new show Rampage.

Much has been said about the releases and probably the signing of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Both men could make surprise debuts on Rampage. Not to mention the monster among men, Braun Strowman. Then, of course, you have the wrestling world’s biggest free agent right now, the fiend, Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has been active on social media recently, teasing the return of his demonic character. It seems as if Eric Bischoff believes at least one of these names could be used to kick off Rampage.

Eric Bischoff explained how he felt Tony Khan and the AEW branding team have done well to build interest around many of these stars. They have everybody waiting with bated breath for the next big debut. With AEW Rampage coming directly after Friday Night Smackdown

Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Are Profiting from Poor WWE Decision Making

While speaking, Eric Bischoff talked about how he feels WWE have given AEW a “huge assist” by allowing so many high-profile stars to become available just as Rampage hits the air.

AEW has already made great strides as a company since their launch. Many talents deemed unsuitable for WWE have set their career onto a new trajectory since joining Tony Khan’s promotion. Eric Bischoff feels that the draw to AEW is made stronger by their success, and this, combined with the stature of some free agents right now, will give AEW what they need to not only compete with but beat WWE.

It is clear from his words that Eric Bischoff feels AEW have something big up their sleeves, for their third hour of television and they have Vince McMahon to thank for it.