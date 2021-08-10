Former NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez Comments on WWE Release

Former NXT superstar Mercedes Martinez has shared her thoughts on her WWE release.

On August 6th, WWE decided to cut 12 NXT talent unexpectedly. Among those cuts was Martinez, who had been with the company for a year. In a Twitter post, Martinez gave her first comments since being let go.

“My life…I never thought I would ever make it to the WWE. I stayed dedicated, hustled, grinded, and sacrificed more than I could ever imagined to reach that goal. It took 20yrs…but I wouldn’t change anything bc the universe has a way of making things work out,” said Martinez.

Martinez Last Days in NXT

Martinez’s last appearance in NXT was on June 29th in a mixed-tag team match with Jake Atlas against Boa and Xia Li. In the match, Li landed a spinning heel kick that resulted in Martinez receiving a concussion. The referee stopped the match, and Martinez had to go to a local hospital. She has not given an update on her current condition.

The news of Martinez’s release after suffering a concussion on NXT is disheartening. However, she has shown gratitude for her time with the company.

…”I truly want to thank @tripleh, @wwe, and @WWENXT for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I understand this business is never a guarantee for anything and that sometimes the risk is higher than the reward. I’m grateful, blessed, and humbled,” said Martinez.

In her posts, Martinez seems ready to return to in-ring competition. “…The BEST of me is still yet to be unseen. I’m rebuilding myself, and I know my worth, always have. My drive, dedication, perseverance, and my hard knocks stubbornness says I have more to prove,” said Martinez.

It is unclear when Martinez can compete again or if she has a doctor’s clearance to wrestle.