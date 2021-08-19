Health Update On Brian Knobbs

Last week, it was reported that Brian Knobbs had been rushed to the hospital due to experiencing serious stomach-related issues. Doctors are saying it will be months before Knobbs can leave the hospital again. A GoFundMe has been created to help him with medical expenses.

Eric Bischoff recently commented on Knobbs’ situation during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. According to Bischoff, the situation is worse than is being let on.

“I do know the complexities of what he’s dealing with and, since they haven’t been made it public, I’m not going to do that. I just want to let people know that his situation is much more serious than perhaps you’ve heard or read about,” Bischoff said.

Bischoff is encouraging everyone who can to please donate to Knobbs’ GoFundMe.

“I’m praying for him, and if anybody listening to this, man, please donate. It doesn’t matter if you donate a buck or a hundred bucks, or five bucks, please donate,” Bischoff continued.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe for Knobbs has raised $14,358 USD of its $20,000 goal. In addition to his stomach issues, Knobbs also needs surgery on his knee in order to walk again. A link to the GoFundMe is here.