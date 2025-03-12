Former WCW Star Brian Knobs Rushed To Hospital Amid Life-Threatening Infection

Former WCW wrestler Brian Knobs was rushed to the hospital late on Tuesday due to critically low blood levels.

Knobs’ Facebook page provided the update on the 60-year-old noting that the wrestling star had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion and he is still not feeling well:

“Hey everyone, Brian was rushed to the hospital from the rehab center due to critically low blood levels. He had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion and is really struggling right now. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Brian Knobs made his wrestling debut in 1985 and he formed a tag team with Jerry Sags a year later. Known together as The Nasty Boys, the duo wrestled many of the top tag teams of the era including The Hart Foundation, Legion of Doom, and the Steiner Brothers.

After the retirement of his partner in 1997, Knobs returned to singles action. He had multiple runs with the WCW Hardcore Championship, wrestling names such as Bam Bam Bigelow and Jim Duggan during this period.

According to the GoFundMe account set up to help the wrestling veteran, he had been struggling with financial issues for some time now, owing to the damages caused by Hurricane Milton.

Things have gone from bad to worse due to his life-threatening foot infection which has stopped him from making scheduled wrestling appearances. This includes Knobs having to cancel his appearance on the Jericho Cruise among other places, which has only added to his financial woes.

You can check out his GoFundMe campaign here.