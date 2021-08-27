Iinspiration (FKA The Iiconics) Announce Return To Pro-Wrestling

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are now known as Iinspiration (FKA Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, the Iiconics). The Australian duo have recently announced their return to pro-wrestling. They had both been released from their WWE contracts in April after having been with the company since 2015.

Both Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee took to Twitter recently to announce their returns to pro-wrestling. They have announced “The Iinspiration Tour” with dates and cities to be announced soon.

Finally, IInspiration returns to professional wrestling.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay present The IInspiration Tour ?

Dates and cities to be announced soon ? pic.twitter.com/yw1bgLJm0t — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) August 27, 2021

WrestleCade has announced them for their event at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in late November:

Welcome @cassielee and @jessicamckay fka The Iiconics & now known as The Iinspiration to #WrestleCade Revenge thanks to @highspots.com



11/26-11/28 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC



?? Buy admission tickets at https://t.co/JNze9aKAfO pic.twitter.com/hPpsTtSqQu — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) August 27, 2021

News that the team are returning to pro-wrestling comes after they had both discussed having problems obtaining work visas after being released from WWE.

“People are like, ‘what are going to do now?’ Well, nothing, because I can’t legally work in the country and people think that you apply for the green card and it comes in the mail,” said McKay on Oral Sessions. “This stuff takes years and we’ve been through the ringer with this, getting stuff denied and switching the process because of the pandemic. It keeps backing up, year after year. We’re almost there, but almost there could still be a year away. We just don’t know.”

The IIconics became the second team to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships after they were brought back in 2019. They won a 4-way match at WrestleMania 35 to win the belts from Sasha Banks and Bayley.