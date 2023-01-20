Shawn Spears Announces Birth of his & Cassie Lee’s First Child

AEW‘s Shawn Spears and fellow wrestler Cassie Lee are celebrating the birth of their first child, a baby boy they have named Austin Jay.

Taking to Twitter, Spears shared a photo of their son along with his name, a blue heart emoji and that he was born this past Tuesday.

The couple announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy last August with a post on Instagram.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Spears and Lee on this joyous occasion.

Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears

The new parents met when they were working for WWE, where Lee was Peyton Royce and Spears was the ‘Perfect 10’ Tye Dillinger.

The couple married in August 2019 in a ceremony attended by multiple wrestlers.

In February of that same years, Dillinger announced that he had requested his release from WWE, which was granted days later.

Debuting at the inaugural AEW event ‘Double or Nothing‘ Spears would establish himself as a heel and later become part of the Pinnacle.

During AEW’s debut in Toronto last October, Spears turned face and reverted to his ‘Perfect 10’ character from WWE.

As for Lee, she became a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion in 2019, but would be released from WWE in April 2021.

Released at the same time as her IIconics tag-team partner Jess McKay (Billie Kay) the pair would join Impact Wrestling later that year.

In their debut, the team, now going by The IInspiration, would capture the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, the only team to hold both WWE’s and Impacts women’s tag gold.

In April 2022, both women requested their immediate releases from Impact and are taking a break from wrestling.