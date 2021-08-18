Kushida Reacts To Missing WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title Defense

Kushida has issued a brief statement on missing a title defense on WWE NXT.

He is the reigning WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He was set to make a title defense on the Aug. 17 edition of NXT. Plans changed as NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Kushida wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

“Unfortunately after a medical examination, officials learned Kushida

is not cleared to compete tonight. When I informed Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong, they expressed Roderick’s desire to compete.

Therefore, WWE NXT will begin with a Diamond Mine open challenge.”

Strong remained on the show and issued a Diamond Mine open challenge as Regal mentioned in his statement. Ilja Dragunov ended up taking the challenge and he defeated Strong.

Kushida took to his Twitter account to speak on not being able to defend his title on NXT.

I'm sorry for everyone who was looking forward to tonight title match. Did not cleared the medical. I can't do anything and I'm just stunned…

I promise to be back on TV soon.

Thank you for your support?@WWENXT — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) August 17, 2021

“I’m sorry for everyone who was looking forward to tonight’s title match. Did not [get medically cleared]. I can’t do anything and I’m just stunned… I promise to be back on TV soon. Thank you for your support.”

There is no word on why Kushida hasn’t been medically cleared. We also don’t have an update on when he’s expected to return to the ring. For now, fans will have to wait to see when the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion can get back to business.

